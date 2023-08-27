Panthers fans react to debut of ‘process blue’ jerseys

On Friday night, the Carolina Panthers rolled out their “process blue” jerseys for the first time this year. And it’s safe to say, the fans were feeling it.

Here are some of the best reactions to new threads:

Blue on White 🔥 That process blue really pops 👀 https://t.co/v8Nn54j5C2 — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) August 25, 2023

That process blue is so much better without a doubt — Brett Garner (@GarnerBrett) August 26, 2023

This new blue for the jerseys is 🔥🔥🔥. — Scott Fitterer is a Fraud (@TLSPanthersV2) August 26, 2023

That Process Blue looks real sharp on @panthers unis tonight. #keeppounding — The Nature Boy Dick Hammer (@EssentialBusin7) August 26, 2023

I’m sure it’s been said but the process blue POPS on the field. The jersey, silver helmet and icy white pants are 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠 — Panthers Post (@Pantherspost1) August 26, 2023

Can we make the blue jerseys the main home jersey @Panthers — CJ🦥🥶 (@CJ_Sloth17) August 26, 2023

2024 NFL OROY Bryce Young looking good in the process blue pic.twitter.com/24Xyhbdh4B — 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚢 ✞ (@BrayWorlddd) August 26, 2023

I was one, and I was WRONG! Process Blue is gorgeous — TJ JBTC (@SaysWhoU) August 26, 2023

We need a color rush combo with these process blue jerseys 🔥#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/4x756gFzvy — 👀🔴🐶 CHRIS 💙🖤🇺🇦 (@PantherLiferGA) August 27, 2023

Man the blue is so clean 🙌🏻 @panther — Blake Palasini (@BPalasini) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire