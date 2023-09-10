Panthers fans react to Bryce Young’s 1st career TD pass

Unfortunately for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, his first career interception came before his first career touchdown pass. But the fact that the latter quickly succeeded the former made his score all the more impressive.

Young, just two possessions after the pick, found tight end Hayden Hurst on a 4-yard connection to help knot the game up at 7-7. He completed all six of his passes for 51 yards on the 12-play, 75-trek.

Here to witness Bryce's first NFL TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tzeI1KvUC0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023

Here’s how Panthers fans reacted to what’ll be the first of many trips to the end zone for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick:

Bryce Young to Hurst is a Thang!! — Panthers Culture 🥷🏽 (@PanthersCulture) September 10, 2023

LFG Bryce — jumanji (@tinymanji) September 10, 2023

Yeaaaaaa Bryce!!!!! First TD!!! — J.G Wentworth (@SulPHur5) September 10, 2023

BRYCE YOUNG IS HERE Y’ALL Touchdown good guys!#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/JN4SXeWzkg — Blake Taylor (@blaketaylor1112) September 10, 2023

Hurst threw Bryce’s first td ball into the stands. — Brett Garner (@GarnerBrett) September 10, 2023

Unbelievable drive by Bryce #KeepPounding — Damo (@blockie_damo) September 10, 2023

Great response by Bryce! 💪🏽 — 4TÉ (@4teFourte) September 10, 2023

bryce young to the falcons defense: pic.twitter.com/kPkPxlFb8u — Awake (Cancun Arc) (@ToomuchHim) September 10, 2023

Bryce to Hayden Hurst! 1st career TD! Let’s goooo! #KeepPounding — Jess (@TrainerGirlJess) September 10, 2023

Let's GOOOO!! FIRST TD of the Bryce Age!! #KeepPounding — Clyde (@WestCoastClyde) September 10, 2023

Y’all Bryce looks settled in. Maybe the int was needed… pic.twitter.com/TLhM8k70ML — Haven One (@aetheredge2014) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire