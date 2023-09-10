Advertisement

Panthers fans react to Bryce Young’s 1st career TD pass

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Unfortunately for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, his first career interception came before his first career touchdown pass. But the fact that the latter quickly succeeded the former made his score all the more impressive.

Young, just two possessions after the pick, found tight end Hayden Hurst on a 4-yard connection to help knot the game up at 7-7. He completed all six of his passes for 51 yards on the 12-play, 75-trek.

Here’s how Panthers fans reacted to what’ll be the first of many trips to the end zone for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick:

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire