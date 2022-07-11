Panthers fans react to Baker Mayfield trade

With last week’s deal for now former Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield, Matt Rhule’s Carolina Panthers very likely have their third different Week 1 starter in as many seasons. Sounds like fun, right?

Well, we’ll let the team’s faithful be the judge of that.

Here are the best reactions to the question that we posed—how do Panthers fans feel about the trade?

The optimists

Excited about it. Baker brings the hype and energy this franchise has needed the past few seasons. Let’s not forget he also turned the Browns completely around — minifallout (@minifallout) July 10, 2022

For what we gave up and what we currently have in the QB room it’s a great deal. I think Baker will light up the browns week 1 — Panthers_1995 (@Panthers_1995) July 10, 2022

I may or may not have run outside from work and jumped up and down 😂 pic.twitter.com/E1zFSgub7W — Jodie Gilly (@jodiedebb) July 10, 2022

I’m cool with it as long as those “At home with Baker Mayfield” Progressive ads are included as part of the trade. — Dr. Siggy Freud (@FreudianEffect) July 11, 2022

I'm just happy for the opportunity to see more of Bank of America stadium in the upcoming commercials. I've never been inside. Oh, and we're making the playoffs. — Randall Thompson (@randallt) July 10, 2022

Baker brings some much needed swagger to the team much needed attitude I've always seen him as a more mobile Farve so this is a big win for us now let's get the guy some weapons — xL3V3Lx (@xL3v3Lx) July 10, 2022

Love the trade. Picked him up for just about nothing. Only paying 1/3 of his salary! The QBs on this team who don’t like the trade don’t like the competition! I say put him out there and man the best man win the spot! — DAN (@DANMINTON451) July 10, 2022

Really has me excited for the season! The price of the trade was 100% worth taking a shot on Baker. There’s so many players on this team that have been held back by QB play, so I’m excited to see the whole team take a step forward #KeepPounding — Dylan Gibson 🥉 (@3rdDownDyl) July 10, 2022

The skeptics

I think it screams desperation and it also screams this organization refuses to actually coach a player in the right direction they want a ready made player that they don’t need to coach which is a knock on Rhule as a coach — King Dragon (@kdragonmusic) July 10, 2022

we’re still the same team that’s going to have 5-6 wins — Keep Pounding (@FreeSxttz2) July 10, 2022

Feels like a reality show….a really bad one — Mike👽Luke (@IxAmxAlien) July 10, 2022

Ben McAdoo will be fired after he implements a stale, one dimensional offense that wins no more than seven games. But I will be much happier using Mayfield than Darnold in Madden. — Pee Wee Gaskins (@Coyoteghost5) July 10, 2022

The savages

We still have Matt Rhule as a coach…so we still suck — Trent Bullock (@BrandBullockT) July 10, 2022

Carolina is where Quarterbacks go to die. — Benn Matlock (@bennmatlock) July 10, 2022

You can say what you want about the player, but it is a really good deal and I believe Mayfield is definitely an improvement over Darnold. It just seems like they are only looking at short term answers for QB unless Corral becomes the guy. Never forget, it took Jay-Z seven years. — Destry Giannonatti (@BlondeBlur07) July 10, 2022

Good to see we’re all in on tanking for CJ stroud — Ryan Woods (@woodywoods91) July 10, 2022

Rhule is only fit to coach college players & Baker is seen as immature and childish. So oddly enough this may be crazy enough to work. 7th seed here we come! — Jason Alston (@SoulCitySigma) July 10, 2022

I feel like this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3y3SVXlpz3 — SalesMan (Beboppin’ & skattin’ to that DBO sign) (@95KeepPounding) July 10, 2022

