Panthers fans come to Cam Newton’s defense amidst Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy comments
Whether he intended to or not, Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton started a war—and he didn’t go in alone.
The franchise’s all-time leading passer and former Most Valuable Player caught some heat this morning for his thoughts about a handful of the NFL’s current starting quarterbacks—most notably Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers. Newton labeled the two MVP frontrunners, as well Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Detroit’s Jared Goff, as “game managers” in an episode of his YouTube show last week.
But when that heat was coming at their guy, Panthers fans fired back . . .
Panthers Twitter showing up to defend Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/XoYpy9QdBJ
— Jordan Hunt (@JayyyHunt) December 13, 2023
Imagine if Cam Newton had prime Zeke, Amari Cooper, Dez Bryant, CeeDee Lamb or the Cowboys offensive line during his peak years. Or even the amount of talent the Cowboys have on defense. Let’s be serious here man.
— 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) December 13, 2023
When he said Cam with Deebo, CMC, Kittle, Aiyuk with Kyle calling the plays? Bruh I almost had a heart attack. https://t.co/Ht2FltEsHv
— Jarrett (J-ŘõÇK) (@Jdcostin910) December 14, 2023
Cam Newton single-handedly took over games. Yall trying to rewrite history. https://t.co/fPrtMyWAI2 pic.twitter.com/gWNkP4U0ar
— The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) December 13, 2023
Respectfully … STFU https://t.co/sah3gTd0S4 pic.twitter.com/7N8lYBobge
— IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) December 13, 2023
No way he fightin for Jared Goff’s honor like this. https://t.co/3rSS8Xkh6w pic.twitter.com/uExt6w0w0d
— Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) December 13, 2023
This is a picture from a Super Bowl lol
Show me a picture of Dak Prescott playing in a Conference Championship game lmao https://t.co/Mbnlq5CNTe
— Yami Marik (@FreezeEm___) December 13, 2023
This ain’t a game manager pic.twitter.com/aTH5V6N138
— ⚜️The B-U-N™⚜️ (@BayouBun) December 13, 2023
Irresponsible and plain stupid.
Agree or disagree with him, Cam is winning at the game he’s currently playing – media/social media https://t.co/M4bX7foeNG
— Panthers Culture 🥷🏽 (@PanthersCulture) December 13, 2023
Boy yall really forget Cam Newton was That Dude huh? Media got yall thinking & talking about a Future H.O.F crazy!!! I told yall a while back Cam gets that Russell Westbrook treatment! Changed the game forever but will talk about that man like he’s a basic player.
Comical! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tLAfaoC5kS
— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) December 14, 2023
Watching my fellow #Panthers fans stonewall Cam Newton haters today. pic.twitter.com/uazjFjHuOS
— Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) December 13, 2023
[lawrence-related id=685919,679497,679117]