Panthers fans come to Cam Newton’s defense amidst Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy comments

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
Whether he intended to or not, Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton started a war—and he didn’t go in alone.

The franchise’s all-time leading passer and former Most Valuable Player caught some heat this morning for his thoughts about a handful of the NFL’s current starting quarterbacks—most notably Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers. Newton labeled the two MVP frontrunners, as well Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Detroit’s Jared Goff, as “game managers” in an episode of his YouTube show last week.

But when that heat was coming at their guy, Panthers fans fired back . . .

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire