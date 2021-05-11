Panthers fans celebrate former QB Cam Newton’s 32nd birthday

Tim Weaver
·3 min read
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback and league MVP Cam Newton turns 32 years old today. Even though he spent last season with the Patriots, a lot of Carolina fans are still loyal to a player who still casts a long shadow over the organization.

Many of them have taken to social media to celebrate Newton’s birthday.

Teddy Bridgewater was the first to try taking Newton’s place. While he had his moments in 2020, ultimately Bridgewater fell short and the team went in a different direction. Sam Darnold is next up to bat.

As for Newton, he re-signed with the Patriots on another incentive-heavy one-year deal. New England used its first-round pick this year on former Alabama QB Mac Jones, who will be Cam’s competition for the starting job.

