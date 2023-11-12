Panthers fan march on stadium scheduled for Sunday called off

Panthers fans frustrated by the team's play planned to march on the team's stadium to air their grievances on Sunday, but those plans have changed.

The group behind the march announced that the march has been canceled. They cited another event taking place at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday as the reason for the change.

"We've learned about a children's event at Bank of America Stadium on the same day," PantherNationPC said in a post on X. "After further consultation, we want ensure safety and avoid any liability issues. We will reschedule for another time."

No march is needed to point out that the Panthers season has been a disappointment and one look at owner David Tepper during Thursday's loss to the Bears made it clear that fans aren't the only ones frustrated. What he does in response to that frustration will be the biggest thing to watch in Carolina as the rest of the season plays out.