This year’s Panthers Fan Fest is at Clemson, Training Camp will be in Uptown

This year’s Panthers Fan Fest is at Clemson, Training Camp will be in Uptown

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — This year brings exciting and dramatic new changes to the Carolina Panthers Fan Fest and Training Camp events.

On Thursday, June 20, the NFL team announced they will host this year’s Training Camp at the Carolina Panthers Practice Fields located at 705 W. 4th Street, starting July 24.

Training Camp will feature 14 free practices open to the public and each practice will include interactive fan activities, concessions, and the opportunity for player autographs.

Owners near Uptown’s French Quarter seek infrastructure help ahead of stadium vote

The Panthers also announced the team’s annual Fan Fest will be at Clemson this year, the site of the Panthers’ home games during the team’s inaugural season in 1995, organizers said.

Hosted at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, August 1, $5 tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster starting Friday, June 21, officials said.

All ticket proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities.

The Panthers also announced they will participate in a joint practice with the New York Jets on Thursday, August 15, at the Carolina Panthers Practice Fields.

Panthers Training Camp

Training camp tickets will be available starting Tuesday, July 9. Fans can secure up to four free tickets for each of the open practices via Ticketmaster.

A complimentary mobile ticket is required for entry into each Training Camp practice.

General admission ticket entry will be at the Training Camp main entrance located at 705 W. 4th Street. Ticketed fans can enter one hour before practice starts.

Fan access will end 30 minutes after practice has concluded, officials explained.

Summer summer summer time 😎 pic.twitter.com/nhjjcgd6Tj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 20, 2024

Panthers Fan Fest

For this year’s Fan Fest, the NFL team will head back to Clemson.

In addition to the open team practice and team merchandise being sold on-site, the day will conclude with a fireworks show. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Ahead of stadium funding vote, how does the hospitality tax revenue work in Charlotte?

Tickets for this year’s Fan Fest will be available starting Friday, June 21 on Ticketmaster.

“Up to eight tickets will be available per Panthers and Ticketmaster account and will be mobile delivery only,” organizers said.

FOX Charlotte is your HOME for the Carolina Panthers

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.