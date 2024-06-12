Panthers falter in game two, split with Kuemper

Jun. 12—It was business as usual for the Panthers (8-8, 7-2) in a 4-0 game one win at home against Kuemper Catholic (7-6, 3-4) Monday evening, but things fell apart in game two, the Knights winning 16-3.

Pitcher Taryn Fredrickson was in the circle for the Panthers in the shut out, throwing 64 strikes, allowing seven hits and striking out six batters. In nine games pitched this season, Fredrickson has a 4.91 ERA and has struck out 49 batters.

Taryn Fredrickson pitched game one, striking out six batters and allowing no runs.

The Panthers logged no errors in game one, outfielders Jersey Foote, Sasha Wurster and Mila Kuhns each logging two outs to keep the Knights off the board.

Centerfielder Jersey Foote catches a ball Monday in game one. She caught four on the night.

On offense, Creston put up three of their four runs in the first inning, assisted by errors from the Knights. Ava Adamson hit a single and Avery Staver walked. Both runners stole a base before Evy Marlin connected to bring in both runs.

Evy Marlin connects with the ball in game two.

Fredrickson hit a ball straight up the middle, rounding first base before being caught in a pickle between first and second. She made it safe to second, giving Marlin the chance to make it home. As the Knights were distracted with Marlin, Fredrickson made the move to third base.

Adamson and Fredrickson went 2-3 at bat while Staver put up two runs on two walks. Her second run was in the fifth inning when she made it home on a hit by Foote.

Game two saw massive changes in the field, and it showed. Catcher Adamson moved to left field, left fielder Mila Kuhns came in to shortstop. Shortstop Staver pitched the first two innings as Sidney Staver stepped in as catcher.

Creston committed six errors in game two, accounting for four of the Knights' runs. Kuemper hammered on the runs, scoring four in the first, three in the second, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the sixth to run-rule the Panthers.

Shortstop Avery Staver catches a fly ball in game one.

Adamson scored a run for the Panthers in the first, sent in by Marlin, but three fly-outs ended the inning. The Panthers were connecting with the ball, only two strikeouts in game two, but 11 of 19 hits ended in fly outs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Creston was down 11-1, needing at least one run to stay alive. Sidney Staver hit a double to left field, and Adamson was walked, putting runners on first and second. In a devastating call for the Panthers, Adamson was called out for not having a foot on the base when the pitcher stepped into the circle.

Avery Staver hit a home run on the next pitch, driving in two runs that could have been three. Though the runs kept the Panthers alive for another inning, the Knights' five runs in the sixth went unanswered, ending the game.

Kennedy Strider pitched four innings for Creston, throwing 35 strikes, allowing nine runs and striking out two batters. Avery Staver allowed seven runs and struck out one batter.

Mila Kuhns lunges for a ball in game two, catching it for the out.

Avery Staver leads the Panthers this season in RBIs with 15 while Adamson has a team-high 13 runs and 18 hits, a .486 batting average.

The loss dropped the Panthers from first to third in conference standings, Clarinda taking the lead with a 7-1 Hawkeye 10 record. Atlantic sits in second with an 8-2 record. Creston now has a 7-2 conference record.

The Panthers traveled to Glenwood Tuesday, but results were unavailable at press time. Thursday they play at Red Oak in another H10 matchup.