Panthers fall to undefeated Lancers in state quarterfinals

It was another excellent season for the Saegertown softball team, but the Panthers ran into a buzzsaw on Thursday.

Saegertown lost to Neshannock 5-0 at Allegheny College in the PIAA quarterfinal round. The Lady Lancers exit the game undefeated at 24-0 and will advance to the state semifinals.

Neshannock out-hit Saegertown 8-1 and had no errors to Saegertown's four.

"They had a great day. They're a good ball team. You can tell that they're disciplined," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. "They play in a really tough region so their ability to execute during high pressure situations I think was utilized a little more often than us. They were more prepared for today."

Saegertown ace Mikaila Obenrader worked out of a runner in scoring position in the first and second innings before the Lancers broke the seal in the third. Addy Frye's RBI groundout gave Neshannock the lead. Yet again, Obenrader got the panthers out of the inning with no further damage despite a runner on third.

Neshanock added three insurance runs in the fifth. After a single and a walk, a Saegertown error allowed Miley Anderson to score. Jaidon Nogay followed with a two-RBI double to give her team a 4-0 lead.

Another Saegertown error in the sixth inning allowed the Lancers to score and go up 5-0.

"I think when you play a team of that caliber you almost look at the game as a state final because they're such a high performing team that it is almost inevitable not to be a bit nervous," Bowes said. "Especially when you roll through a region then all of sudden progress into teams like this. Today we said we expect the routine stuff now, but base hits, that's what wins games. I think that just the nerves and constant pressure of everybody on the lineup being able to hit, 1 through 9, caught up to us."

Saegertown struggled offensively. Frye, a junior and Providence College commit, struck out 17 with no walks and one hit. Frye struck out the side in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. She forced two groundouts.

The Panthers' only hit of the day came from freshman Leah McGill. She singled to shallow right field in the bottom of the sixth.

"Time was of the essence today. Their bats got better as we went along however we didn't quite learn fast enough to execute when we needed to," Bowes said. "The timely hitting was hard to get today. She threw a really good game against us."

Mikaila Obenrader, a Canisius College commit, struck out eight and walked one with three earned runs. She headlines a senior class consisting of Kacie Mook, Alyssa Arblaster, Maggie Triola and Rhiannon Paris. In the seniors' four years they won two District 10 championships, advanced to the state semifinals in 2022 and the state quarterfinals this season. Saegertown had a 59-16 record in the past four seasons.

"This core group should be really proud of what they've done. I hope that this experience helps and takes them somewhere in life," Bowes said. "The confidence, hard work and dedication it takes, especially in a small school like ours to make their mark, its something they should be really proud of."

------------

Neshannock (5)

(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 4-3-3-0, Nogay 3-1-1-0, Frye 4-0-1-1, Perod 4-0-1-2, Quinn 4-0-0-0, Meseal 4-0-1-0, Biondi 3-0-0-0, Giordano 3-0-1-0, Nativo 2-0-0-0, Cappabianco 1-0-0-0. Totals 32-5-8-3.

Saegertown (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-0-0-0, Mook 3-0-0-0, Obenrader 3-0-0-0, Pratt 2-0-0-0, Triola 2-0-0-0, Paris 2-0-0-0, McGill 2-0-1-0, Halsey 2-0-0-0, Brauen 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-1-0.

Neshannock 001 031 0 — 5 8 0

Saegertown 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

BATTING

2B: N — Frye, Perod.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) N — Frye 7-1-0-0-17-0; S — Obenrader 7-8-5-3-8-1.