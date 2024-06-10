Panthers fall to Stallions in UFL semis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A memorable first season in the United Football League has come to an end for the Michigan Panthers after they lost in the USFL Conference Championship Saturday.

The Panthers fell to the Birmingham Stallions 31-18 at Protective Stadium. This was the third game between the teams this season and the third loss for Michigan. The two also played the previous week.

The loss came even after the Panthers went up 12-0 to start the game and led 18-3 in the second quarter.

But Birmingham, as they’ve done since returning to spring football in 2022, found a way to win. The two-time defending USFL champions scored 28 unanswered points over the course of the final three quarters to defeat the Panthers and move on to the inaugural UFL Championship next week.

“I thought the first half we played well, other than I wish we turned a lot of those field goals into six points would have been a big difference for us,” Panthers head coach Mike Nolan said in a postgame news conference. “We had plenty of opportunities to win that football game, we just didn’t get in the end zone when we should have.”

The Stallions will take on the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL Championship on June 16 in St. Louis. The Brahmas were the lone team to beat the Stallions this season. Kickoff for that game is set for 5 p.m. ET.

