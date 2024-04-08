Panthers fall to Stallions 20-13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Panthers had a chance to shock the United Football League world on Sunday at Ford Field if they could take down the Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions are one of the favorites to win the UFL this season and going into Sunday’s game in Detroit, they had won eight straight games from last season in the United States Football League.

With just over six minutes left in the game, down by seven, the Panthers had the chance to pull off the upset. But much like they had seen all game, the offense was under too much pressure.

Panthers quarterback EJ Perry dealt with pressure from the Stallions’ defense for most of the game as Birmingham tallied seven sacks in the game. That pressure was felt during the last offensive play of the game for Michigan with a chance to win or tie.

On fourth down inside the Stallions’ 15-yard-line, Perry took the snap and was immediately chased by defensive end Taco Charlton. He was sacked for a loss of 13 yards and the game was essentially over at that point.

Perry finished the game with 203 yards passing, one 76-yard touchdown to Marcus Simms and one interception. Backup Danny Etling also checked into the game but was pulled after he fumbled in the second quarter.

It wasn’t all bad for the Panthers, however. The defense took on a “bend-don’t-break” approach and held the Stallions to four field goals instead of touchdowns, keeping the game close.

Before Perry and the offense got the ball back in the fourth quarter, Birmingham was creeping closer to the goalline and hopefully making it a two-possession game but cornerback Keith Gipson Jr. picked off the pass and set up the Panthers with good field position to try and keep the game going.

Kicker Jake Bates also had another impressive day as he was 2/2 on his field goals, including another one from 60-plus yards.

The Panthers now move to 1-1 on the young season and the Stallions continue to rack up the wins and move to 2-0 and are tied with the San Antonio Brahmas as the only undefeated teams in the UFL remaining.

Michigan hopes to bounce back with another home game at Ford Field against the Houston Roughnecks (0-2) on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.