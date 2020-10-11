Panthers, Falcons Week 5 inactives: Julio Jones ruled out

The Panthers have released their inactives list for today’s road game against the Falcons.

Here are the players who won’t be in the lineup.

CB Eli Apple

QB P.J. Walker

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

G Dennis Daley

G Michael Schofield

Once again, Will Grier will be backing up Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback. With Daley and Schofield both out, the Panthers can’t afford any injuries at the guard positions.

On the other side, Atlanta will be without the following players:

WR Julio Jones

CB Jordan Miller

RB Qadree Ollison

S Jaylinn Hawkins

OT John Wetzel

DT Deadrin Senat

Jones is of course the Falcons’ most-talented player and the best wide receiver on the planet, so his absence is a huge deal. This should enable Carolina’s defense to focus on stopping Calvin Ridley, who toasted them in their two meetings last year.

Check back during the game for highlights and afterwards for analysis.

