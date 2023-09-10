Panthers, Falcons tied 7-7 at halftime

Two star rookies have accounted for the game's two touchdowns, as the Panthers and Falcons finished the first half of Sunday's game tied 7-7.

No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson scored the first points of the contest when he made a slick move near the goal line to avoid a defender and scamper in for a 11-yard touchdown reception. That score came off of No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young throwing an interception to new Falcons safety Jessie Bates.

But Young recovered well later in the half to engineer a scoring drive of his own, finishing the possession with a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Hayden Hurst.

Young finished the first half 10-of-16 for 86 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Desmond Ridder was 8-of-10 passing in the first half for 24 yards with a touchdown. His first completion of the day was actually to himself for a 6-yard loss when he caught a tipped pass behind the line. At one point, Ridder had the curious stat line of 4-of-4 passing for 0 yards with a TD.

Carolina had 135 yards in the first half to Atlanta’a 74. The Panthers are averaging 4.4 yards per play to the Falcons’ 3.4.

Carolina edge rusher Brian Burns still doesn’t have a new contract but he’s been plenty productive to start the season. He strip-sacked Desmond Ridder on Atlanta’s first drive. Even though the Panthers didn't recover it, that ended Atlanta’s first drive because it was third down.

Then on Atlanta’s second series, Burns split a sack with Frankie Luvu and blew up a short pass to Bijan Robinson in the backfield for a 6-yard loss that ended the Falcons’ possession.

But Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return. He went down on a non-contact play and immediately grabbed at his left leg. But he was able to walk off the field under his own power to the blue medical tent.