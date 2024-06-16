The Panthers faithful gathered at Amerant Bank Arena hoping to see their Team win it’s first Stanley Cup Title

Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers’ home arena, held a watch party for game 4 of The Stanley Cup Final and it was filled with fans hoping to see their team clinch the Cup on the road.

Unfortunately, the Edmonton Oilers had other plans as they finally beat the Panthers to send the series back to Sunrise for a Game 5

Take a look at the action inside Amerant Bank Arena during the watch party.

Florida Panthers fans arrive to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena before their team plays against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Panthers fan Addison Cotera arrives with her rat decorated crocs at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida Panthers fan Chris Mckee arrives to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena before his team plays against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.

Florida Panthers fan Henry Rivera, 31, arrives to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena to see his team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

Fred Ferrara, 42, and his son, Fred, 11, arrive to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena to see their team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers fan Jorge Ulloa, 48, and his dog, Rocky, arrive to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena to see their team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers fans Scott Castor, 57, right, and Derick Klingbiel , 34, arrive to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena to see their team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers fan Thor Orbesen, 12, holds a miniature Stanley Cup as he arrives to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena to see his team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

A Florida Panthers fan is all smiles she watches early game action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Panthers fan Michael Bejerano, 43, wears a chain with a golden rat as he arrives to a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena to see his team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

Laurel Serra shows off her outfit during a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena. She was there to see her team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers fans chee rfor the Gatos, Cats in Spanish, during a watch party at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida Panthers fans react during the second period as they watch their team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at the Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida Panthers fans cheer during the Game 4 watch party of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals at the Amerant Bank Arena

A Florida Panthers fan reacts as she watches her team play against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Sadness is reflected on the faces ofFlorida Panthers fans as they watch their team lose to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.