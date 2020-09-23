Panthers to face Justin Herbert this week after Tyrod Taylor’s scary medical mishap

Bad organizations can be hazardous to your health. Just ask 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who forced his way out of Washington after they misdiagnosed a growth on his head for six years, which turned out to be a rare form of skin cancer.

You can also ask Tyrod Taylor, who faced a scary medical crisis this week after a mishap involving the Chargers’ team doctor. Apparently, the doctor accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung on Sunday while he was administering a pain-killer shot to the quarterback, who is dealing with cracked ribs.

The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020





Terrifying stuff.

Doctors have advised Taylor to not play football “indefinitely.” Nobody would blame him if he never suits up again for the Chargers.

As for the Panthers, this means they will be facing rookie QB Justin Herbert when they visit Los Angeles on Sunday. Herbert stepped in for Taylor against the Chiefs in Week 2 and acquitted himself pretty well considering he only found out he’d be starting minutes before kickoff. Herbert went 22/33 for 311 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 94.4 passer rating.

Herbert was clearly on Carolina’s radar during draft season. General manager Marty Hurney flew out to watch Herbert throw at Oregon’s Pro Day just when lockdowns around the country were beginning. It will be interesting to see how Herbert matches up against a rookie-heavy Panthers defense.

Related