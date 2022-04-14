Panthers FA CB Stephon Gilmore visits with Colts

All the way back to his media availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he wanted to keep an open channel of communication with free agent Stephon Gilmore. Well, Gilmore is certainly open . . . to other destinations.

The 31-year-old cornerback, per the league’s transaction wire, visited with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. In fact, they may have even sent a jet for the man.

This marks at least the fourth viable suitor outside of Carolina—with the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams also being connected to the veteran defender.

On Tuesday, former Panthers beat writer and current scribe for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue reported that Gilmore has been in contact with the last of those aforementioned teams—the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams. Hollywood is no stranger to stars, even on the football field, as a potential pairing of Gilmore and Jalen Ramsey would be amongst the most prolific pair of clamps in the game.

Although not as glitzy as Los Angeles, Indianapolis is just a small step away from playoff contention in the AFC. The upgrade to former Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan under center certainly won’t hurt, and neither would the addition of the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

