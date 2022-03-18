Panthers extend WR D.J. Moore with reported 4-year, $73 million deal

The Carolina Panthers may still be searching for an answer at quarterback, but they can be pretty sure who will be catching passes once they find someone.

Star wide receiver D.J. Moore has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Panthers, the team announced Friday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is really a three-year, $61.9 million extension tacked onto the remaining one year and $11.1 million Moore had left through the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Moore now has four years and $73 million on his deal with Carolina, with $41.6 million reportedly guaranteed.

4 more years ‼️https://t.co/dQgVxY3WAL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 18, 2022

Moore has been excellent for the Panthers ever since they drafted him 24th overall out of Maryland in the 2018 NFL draft. In four seasons, Moore has racked up 4,313 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 301 catches.

That production is despite a different quarterback leading the Panthers in starts every season: Cam Newton in 2018, Kyle Allen in 2019, Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 and Sam Darnold in 2021. Three other quarterbacks — Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier and P.J. Walker — have started games in that span. Through it all, Moore has been the most consistent presence on the Panthers' offense, averaging more than 1,000 yards per season no matter who is throwing the ball.

D.J. Moore is staying in Carolina for a while. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Panthers have their star WR locked down, but what about QB?

Of course, the Panthers would eventually like to see what Moore does with a consistent quarterback. Perhaps a Pro Bowler, even.

The team has been trying on that front, most recently pursuing disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson despite his litany of sexual misconduct allegations before reportedly missing out. The team also reportedly looked into Russell Wilson, now with the Denver Broncos, earlier this month and Matthew Stafford before he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason.

There are still options at quarterback for the Panthers to pursue, but there no longer appear to be any long-term answers available. Carolina could look into trades for the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo or the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, while names like Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick remain available on the free-agent market.

Without any other moves, it will likely be Darnold starting at quarterback again for the Panthers next season.