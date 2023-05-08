Panthers extend tryout invitations to three more XFL players

Even after wrapping up a pretty important draft and picking through its ensuing free agents, the Carolina Panthers still have some roster spots to fill—and they could be doing so with an awfully familiar name.

As announced on Sunday night, the team has extended tryout invitations to three XFL players. The trio includes offensive tackle Derrick Kelly, center Donohvan West and receiver Austin Proehl—son of former Panthers wideout Ricky Proehl.

A Charlotte native and University of North Carolina product, Proehl has made stops with eight different professional squads over the past six years. Originally a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills back in 2018, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound pass catcher has also picked up NFL stints with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants.

Proehl began his second run in the XFL in 2023, as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks. He reeled in 25 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown over nine games.

The 27-year-old also has an invite from the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

