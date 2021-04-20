Panthers expected to sign ex-Titans DL DaQuan Jones after visit

The #Panthers are hosting former #Titans DT DaQuan Jones on a visit, source said, and they are expected to sign him to a 1-year deal. The underrated Jones fills a need for Carolina, a big body up front who has started for Tennessee since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

It looks like defensive lineman DaQuan Jones will be playing for a new team in 2021 after spending all seven of his seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are hosting Jones for a visit, and the expectation is that the team will sign him to a one-year deal afterwards.

Jones was originally a fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014 and was one of the longest-tenured players on the team before moving on this offseason.

It wasn’t clear what the Titans would do at nose tackle with Jones on the open market, but now it’s clear Tennessee will indeed need to find a new starter.

There are a slew of avenues available for general manager Jon Robinson to fill the void. He could look to free agency, the 2021 NFL draft, or keep the solution in-house.

As far as in-house solutions are concerned, the team has a few with 2020 UDFA standout, Teair Tart, 2020 fifth-round pick, Larrell Murchison, and newly-signed defensive lineman Denico Autry can also play up the gut.

Jones’ ability as a run defender will be missed, but now the Titans have an opportunity to once again upgrade their pass-rush during their quest to replace him, as that was one area where the veteran didn’t excel.

