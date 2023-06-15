Panthers expected to sign another edge rusher this summer

The Carolina Panthers still have a lot of money and they seem like they’re afraid to use it . . . or are they?

As we head out of this year’s edition of mandatory minicamp, the Panthers are currently sitting on approximately $26.4 million of salary cap space—the second-most in the NFL. So, with a rookie quarterback contract in tow and the monetary resources readily available to build around it, what are they waiting for?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Well, they’re waiting to spend a chunk of that on the edge—as outside linebacker Brian Burns is inching closer to a long-term extension. But another part of it could go right next to their two-time Pro Bowler, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Person, in his minicamp wrap-up, writes of the team’s current need for another pass-rushing option:

If they’re good with a sixth-year player who has improved each year, then maybe pairing Marquis Haynes with Yetur Gross-Matos, who’s solid enough in setting the edge, could work. Haynes spent most of the past two days knifing into the backfield and generally making a mess of the offense’s plans. Haynes had what might have been three sacks on [Bryce] Young, had these been actual games (and if Young had not eluded him). The 6-2, 235-pound Haynes looks thicker this year, and it could be playing in space in a 3-4 suits him better than lining up in a three-point stance. The sense here is the Panthers will sign another edge rusher before Sept. 10, but Haynes got Young’s attention.

The free-agent market for the position got a tad thinner recently—as Leonard Floyd and Frank Clark found new homes in Buffalo and Denver, respectively. A few of the top names remaining include Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney and Carlos Dunlap.

Advertisement

Related

Panthers fans react to Bills' signing of OLB Leonard Floyd Panthers listed as best fit for free-agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue Panthers OLB coach Tem Lukabu: Yetur Gross-Matos transitioning well into 3-4 role

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire