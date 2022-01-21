Panthers expected to hire Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

The search for a rockstar may now be over for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. So, uh, rock on?

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to hire former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator.

The #Panthers are expected to hire former #Giants HC and ex-#Packers OC Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, sources say. They need to work out the contract, but there aren’t expected to be issues. McAdoo is back as an OC, where he initially rose to prominence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

As Rhule had previously expressed, he and the organization were looking for a candidate with prior play-calling experience—preferably at the pro level. McAdoo can give them exactly that, as he served as the Giants’ coordinator from 2014 to 2015. New York’s offenses ranked 10th and eighth during those campaigns, respectively, in total yards per contest.

McAdoo then took over the reins atop the franchise, leading “Big Blue” to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in his first season as head coach. A 2-10 mark in the middle of 2017, however, pushed him out of the door—ending his four-year run in New York.

He’s most previously served as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach in 2020 and as an offensive consultant for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

