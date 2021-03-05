Panthers expected to use franchise tag on right tackle Taylor Moton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Carolina Panthers are expected to use the franchise tag on their stud starting right tackle Taylor Moton, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Moton is arguably the best right tackle in the league right now and this team absolutely could not have afforded to let him sign with another team. It’s still in their interest to sign him to a long-term deal. This move at least buys them more time to do so.

Franchise tags for offensive linemen are all the same regardless of their specific position. This year it’s around $13.6 million.

The last time the Panthers used a franchise tag on a player was defensive tackle Kawann Short in 2017. Short eventually signed a multi-year deal, which he was recently released from. However, the team is reportedly interested in bringing him back if he doesn’t wind up signing with another team as a free agent.

Related

Report: Panthers interested in re-signing DT Kawann Short if he doesn't go elsewhere

Recommended Stories

  • Could Buddy Hield's hot streak make him NBA Trade Deadline target?

    After a brutal start to the season, Buddy Hield has found his game and maybe a way out of Sacramento.

  • Report: Chargers ‘actively shopping’ former Panthers G Trai Turner

    The unpopular Trai Turner for Russell Okung trade last year didn't work out well for anybody.

  • Shams: Detroit’s Jerami Grant a ‘top trade target’ for Boston Celtics

    The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in trading for Detroit's Jerami Grant.

  • Julius Randle may be off limits in potential Knicks trades — unless they can land a star

    Julius Randle's success with Knicks this season likely has him off limits in trades ahead of the NBA's March 25 deadline. What if a star is involved though?

  • Pochettino wants 'fair' quarantine solution as Guardiola vows to ground international stars

    Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday called for a "fair and just" solution for players facing quarantine upon their return from international duty, an issue which prompted Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to threaten to ground his jet-setting stars.

  • Report: Chargers trying to trade Trai Turner

    Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said on Thursday that the team’s offseason won’t be all about their offensive line, but it looks like a good bit of the focus will be on that area. The team has three impending free agent starters on the line and they’re reportedly looking to move a fourth. Adam Schefter [more]

  • Drafting DT Maurice Hurst named best decision by Raiders in past five drafts

    Drafting DT Maurice Hurst named best decision by Raiders in past five drafts

  • Biden confronts mounting humanitarian crisis at the border

    Just over a month into his presidency, President Biden is staring down a mounting crisis at the border that could be just as bad as the ones faced by Barack Obama and Donald Trump, if not worse.Why it matters: Immigration is an issue that can consume a presidency. It's intensely and poisonously partisan. It's complicated. And the lives and welfare of vulnerable children hang in the balance. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backstory: Biden came into office sounding a warmer, more welcoming policy that would treat migrants humanely. Desperate people have taken notice.And Biden reversed Trump’s COVID-era policy of turning away unaccompanied children — the very group that is now surging and being held for days in border stations unfit for children. What's happening: Shelters are overflowing. Border crossings are rising. Border Patrol facilities are overwhelmed. And the new administration is taking fire from both the left and right as it grapples with the issue's harsh realities.Where it stands: President Biden’s advisers told him this past week that the number of migrant children crossing the U.S. border without their parents this year is likely to far exceed the previous record. The federal government is taking custody of 321 migrant children per day, on average, and those numbers have been climbing rapidly all year.As reported by Axios earlier this week, federal officials said they need 20,000 beds to house an expected surge in migrant children crossing the border. They’ve already opened new facilities and plan to adjust some protocols to accommodate more kids while keeping everyone safe from the coronavirus.What they’re saying: Progressives look at the rising number of migrant kids in temporary overflow facilities, including tents, and see a betrayal of Biden’s pledge to reverse Trump’s immigration policies. Some also say officials are too quick to invoke the pandemic to quickly deport adults and some families.Conservatives look at the crush of migrants and see the inevitable result of Biden ending too many Trump policies, including the practice of expelling unaccompanied children and cancelling agreements that allowed the U.S. to send some asylum seekers to Central America. Between the lines: Families and children from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador often take the dangerous trip to the border to flee gang violence, natural disaster or severe poverty — only to arrive in a country that may not be equipped to quickly process and care for them.Officials have to balance both real humanitarian needs against their duty to enforce immigration laws — and most laws haven't changed in decades. The pandemic has only made things harder.Migration flows are difficult to predict, but systems and shelters at the border can't always adapt fast enough.What to watch: There are still roughly three months left of what is usually the peak season for migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border. There is more that the Department of Health and Human Services can — and plans to — do to create space for more migrant children, but the projections are bleak.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Anfernee Simons is ready to 'do something that somebody has never seen' in the Dunk Contest

    Ant is ready to take flight!

  • Report: Former Panthers punter Michael Palardy visiting Bills today

    Former Panthers punter Michael Palardy will visit the Bills today, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN.

  • Todd McShay’s mock draft has Patriots drafting elite defensive prospect, finding veteran QB

    In this scenario, the Patriots would find a quarterback via trade or free agency.

  • Panthers face busy weeks ahead of cuts and NFL free agency. What it means for Carolina

    A significant amount of players are expected to be released next week as NFL team’s prepare for free agency.

  • 10 of the Healthiest Dog Breeds With Few Health Conditions

    Spend less time in the vet’s office and more time playing fetch in the backyard with these healthy, happy canine companions.

  • Mike Mayock says Raiders asked too much of failed draft pick Lynn Bowden Jr.

    Former Raiders draft pick Lynn Bowden Jr. was traded before suiting up in Las Vegas, and GM Mike Mayock reveals part of the reason why.

  • Ron Rivera releases statement thanking Alex Smith after release

    Washington made the move to release Alex Smith official on Friday, and Ron Rivera thanked him for his veteran leadership on the team.

  • Tarik Glenn is bothered by not being in the Colts’ Ring of Honor

    Tarik Glenn played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Colts, getting drafted in the first round in 1997 and retiring after winning the Super Bowl following the 2006 season. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and the left tackle responsible for protecting Peyton Manning’s blind side. Some would say that warrants inclusion in the [more]

  • NBA rumors: One East contender in the lead for Blake Griffin after Pistons release

    The next month will re-shape plenty of rosters around the NBA, and one intriguing move in the East could end up impacting the Sixers' postseason hopes. By Adam Hermann

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.