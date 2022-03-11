Panthers expected to ‘aggressively’ pursue Deshaun Watson after Friday’s ruling

On Friday, a Harris County grand jury decided against indicting Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. This latest development, a substantial legal victory for the 26-year-old, now clears him of all nine charges stemming from sexual assault and/or harassment allegations.

The jury’s decision also clears the path for multiple teams to now pursue Watson in an inevitable trade—with the Carolina Panthers being among them. Owner David Tepper and company have reportedly maintained their interest in the three-time Pro Bowler—even going as far as conducting their own investigation into Watson’s issues—and are expected to “aggressively make a run” at a potential deal according to The Athletic’s Joseph Person.

As noted by Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers have stayed in touch with the Texans about the parameters of a swap. The team expects they’d have to part with a considerable package that includes three first-round picks, another form of draft compensation and one or two of their standout defenders—defensive end Brian Burns, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, safety Jeremy Chinn and/or cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Watson, however, must still face the 22 civil lawsuits filed against him as well as the prospect of a possible suspension from the NFL.

Related

Giants reportedly a 'possible landing spot' for QB Cam Newton Panthers not raising ticket prices for 2022

List