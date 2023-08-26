Panthers expect some good things from their football, volleyball, cross country teams

Great Plains Lutheran will again compete in high school football, volleyball and boys and girls cross country this fall.

The Panthers' football team kicked off its season last week and the volleyball team split its first two matches this week. The cross country squads are slated to open Monday in a meet at Milbank.

Here's some things you need to know about each of the Panther teams:

FOOTBALL

• Head Coach — Aaron Schleusener, 10-45 in seven seasons at GPL.

• Assistants — Darin Mack, Keith Muhl, Jason Bartels, Rod Noeldner and Mike Starr.

• 2022 record — 3-5 overall, 1-2 in the Eastern Coteau Conference.

• 2022 Highlights — The Panthers matched their 2021 record, both overall and in the nine-man portion of the ECC, and came awful close to their first high school football playoff berth since 2011. GPL was 17th in the Class 9AA final power points standings. The top 16 made the playoffs.

Great Plains Lutheran's Thomas Erickson follows the block of teammate Brody Scharlemann during their season-opening high school football game on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Watertown Stadium.

• Top Returnees — Senior lineman Myles York (48 tackles including 10.5 for a loss, 3 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries). senior tight end-linebacker Jacob Bartels (24 tackles including 6.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks), senior running back-linebacker Thomas Erickson (13 tackles including 2 sacks before an injury halted his season), senior wide receiver-defensive back Alex Heil (10 tackles and 3 interceptions); junior running back-defensive back Micah Holien (335 yards rushing, 65 receiving and seven TDs plus 45 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense), junior quarterback-defensive back Brody Scharlemann; and sophomore lineman Austin Rubendall (19 tackles, 2 sacks).

• Others to Watch — Sophomore tight end Lucas Johnson, sophomore center William Krenz, junior lineback Greyson Leins, senior lineman Jaspar Cody, senior tight end-defensive end Martin Krenz and junior receiver-defensive back Hayden Karli.

• Season Outlook — The Panthers returned to Class 9AA last fall and nearly made the playoffs. Injuries to some key players didn't help, but it did allow others to gain experience.

"We return all our athletes at the skill positions," said Schleusener. "Last season, they were the youth of the team and now they need to be the leaders and make things happen."

Florence-Henry won the nine-man portion of the ECC last fall, but was hit hard by graduation. Britton-Hecla, which edged Great Plains Lutheran in its season opener last Friday, and Waverly-South Shore round out the field along with GPL.

Schleusener feels are Class 9AA schools Hamlin and Elkton-Lake Benton will again be among the best in the state this fall. Hamlin, Leola-Frederick Area, Deubrook Area, Britton-Hecla and defending state Class 9B champion Hitchcock-Tulare are among what shapes up to be a solid schedule of foes for the Panthers.

"Staying healthy and playing physical are two keys for us to have a successful season," he said. "Our playmakers need to make plays and our younger guys need to step up and play important roles.

• Schedule Highlights — The Panthers have three remaining home games (at Watertown Stadium) and two of them are on Saturdays. They host Deubrook Area on Friday, Sept. 1; Sunshine Bible Academy on Saturday, Sept. 16 and Hamlin on Saturday, Oct. 7.

VOLLEYBALL

• Head Coach — Jacklyn Karli, first year.

• Assistants — Christa Kannas and Kelly Bergan.

• 2022 record — 12-18, 3-2 in the Eastern Coteau Conference.

• 2022 Highlights — After an 18 win season in 2021, graduation losses contributed to the Panthers have a young and inexperienced team for first-year head coach Joe Giovannettone. He was still named the ECC's Coach of the Year.

Great Plains Lutheran's Olivia Holmen keeps her eye on the ball during a season-opening high school volleyball match against Webster Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Watertown.

• Top Returnees — Olivia Holmen, a 6-foot-1 middle hitter is a returning All-ECC first team selection and veteran performer. Also back are 5-8 junior outside hitter Esta Cameron (second team All-ECC), 5-4 senior libero Grace Powers and 5-8 sophomore outside hitter Abby Kjenstad. Emma Dornbusch (5-10 junior right-side hitter), Madeline Prahl (5-11 junior setter/right-side hitter) and Kaitlyn Rawerts (5-3 junior setter) also saw varsity time.

• Top Newcomers — 5-10 junior middle hitter Kaylee Carlson and 6-0 sophomore right-side/middle hiter Kate Holmen..

• Season Outlook — Karli, a 2001 Watertown High School graduate, spent three years as a setter (Jacklyn Engels) for the Arrows and spent last season as an assistant with the Panthers.

Setter Kyrie Roberts, a second-team All-ECC selection, has graduated but Karli is excited about who the Panthers return.

"We are looking to have one of our strongest seasons this year," she said. "We are quicker and stronger and tall and we are looking forward to using that height on both the offensive and defensive side."

Defending champion Florence-Henry is again the likely team to beat in the ECC and did post a 3-0 sweep over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Great Plains Lutheran will again play in Region 2A, which includes state Class A runner-up Elkton-Lake Benton as well as some other talented teams in Hamlin, Sioux Valley, Florence-Henry and others.

"The girls have put a lot of work throughout the off-season and are defintely ready to get back on the court and start competing," said Karli.

• Schedule Highlights — GPL has remaining home matches against Hamlin (Aug. 29), Estelline-Hendricks (Sept. 12), Waubay-Summit (Sept. 14), Clark-Willow Lake (Oct. 3), Britton-Hecla (Oct. 17), Wilmot (Oct. 20) and Sisseton (Oct. 24).

The Region 2A tourney runs Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 2 with the top two teams advancing to SoDak 16 state-qualifying matches on Nov. 7. Winners of those matches advance to state Nov. 16-18 at Rapid City.

BOYS-GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

• Head Coach — Alex Mielke, first year.

• Assistant — Ken Nelson, head coach.

• 2022 Highlights — Both GPL teams finished third in the ECC meet. The girls took fifth and the boys seventh in the Region 1A meet.

• Girls Returnees — Senior Halle Bauer is a four-time state medalist. She won the ECC and Region 1A meets last fall and also placed 16th in the state Class A meet. Junior Taylor Bendix placed 21st in the Region 1A meet and just missed qualifying for state.

• Boys Returnees — Juniors Thad Kratz (25th), Isaiah Berg (27th) and Landon Czerwan (38th) and senior Dominick Clark (50th) all ran in the Region 1A meet last fall. Kratz finished eight and Berg 11th in the ECC meet.

A group of newcomers included freshman Sam Manian.

• Season Outlook — Mielke takes over as the head coach this fall for Nelson, who will continue to serve as an assistant.

Each team has some good returnees.

"There is lots of potential as several of our runners showed great improvement during the track season, especially the boys," said Mielke. "Several of our boys have a very good possibility of making it to state this year and are motivated to make that happen.

"We graduated most of our girls' team so it will be exciting to watch to see who steps up to meet the challenge. Halle had a gutsy run at the state meet last year and even though she was ill, she still made it to the podium. She will do much better this year. Taylor just missed the state meet last year and is on a mission this year to get back there."

For years, the Panther boys dominated the ECC, but the conference has changed with the addition of Class A schools Clark-Willow Lake and Deuel. Clark-Willow Lake's girls won the ECC last fall and have a young squad that should only get better. Deuel won the boys division and the Cardinals should be formidable again in both divisions along with Tri-State's boys.

Milbank's boys and Clark-Willow Lake's girls are the returning champions in a pretty competitive Region 1A.

• Schedule Highlights — Monday's meet is the first of nine scheduled meets for the GPL runners this year. They're also scheduled to compete Thursday at Redfield and in other meets hosted by Milbank (Sept. 9), Aberdeen Roncalli (Sept. 14), Deuel (Sept. 18) and Sioux Valley (Sept. 26).

The ECC meet is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2 at Clark. Region 1A is set for Oct. 12 at Webster with the state meet on tap for Saturday, Oct. 21 at Sioux Falls.

