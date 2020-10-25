Panthers expect 3 of 4 ‘questionable’ designations to play vs. Saints

The Panthers listed four players as questionable on their injury report ahead of today’s game against the Saints.

Good news: according to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, three of them are expected to play: wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerbacks Eli Apple and Donte Jackson.

The #Panthers expect WR Curtis Samuel (knee), CB Eli Apple (hamstring), and CB Donte Jackson (toe) — all listed as questionable — to play today vs. the #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020





The odd man out is starting right guard John Miller. He missed practice on both Thursday and Friday and it seems like “doubtful” would be a more appropriate designation for him.

As for who might replace Miller in the lineup if he can’t play, it’s difficult to say. Carolina is down two interior backups with Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

One option is undrafted rookie Mike Horton, who was activated from the practice squad yesterday along with wide receiver Marken Michel. Second-year guard Dennis Daley is another potential replacement and our best guess as to who would start in Miller’s place.

