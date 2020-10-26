Chargers left tackle Russell Okung left with a calf injury Sunday after playing 26 of 46 offensive snaps.
So it came as no surprise that Okung was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated injury report for Thursday Night Football.
Greg Little replaced Okung on Sunday.
Guard John Miller (ankle) also was estimated as a non-participant Monday.
The Panthers estimated cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), defensive end Marquis Haynes (knee) and defensive end Efe Obada (back) as full participants.
Panthers estimate Russell Okung as non-participant in practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk