Panthers enter the Sean Payton sweepstakes, receive permission for interview

John Sigler
·2 min read

This could be big. Multiple reports came out on Sunday afternoon stating that the Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to schedule an interview with former Saints head coach Sean Payton concerning their own coaching vacancy — adding serious intrigue to Payton’s exodus given Carolina is an NFC South divisional rival. And the Panthers have a stockpile of draft picks including multiple picks in the second and fourth rounds of this year’s draft, plus the No. 9 overall pick in the first round.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said this week that while no specific trade packages have been agreed on in granting interview requests with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Houston Texans, there is a broad understanding of what New Orleans is seeking in compensation for Payton’s coaching rights. So the Panthers have a general idea of what the Saints would need to send Payton to a close rival they face twice each year. That’s likely to be much more costly than what the Saints would ask for in sending Payton to a team in another division or conference.

Now it’s on Carolina to convince Payton. His close friend Jay Glazer previously reported for FOX Sports that “it ain’t happening” should the Panthers take a swing at Payton, but owner David Tepper is trying it anyway. Tepper hasn’t exactly earned much goodwill around the league in abandoning a half-built training facility and replacing Bank of America Stadium’s grass playing-field with a cheap artificial turf surface, among other meddling moves, but if he’s willing to make Payton the NFL’s highest-paid head coach and make other generous concessions they might be able to cut a deal.

List

Everyone is already buzzing about Sean Payton maybe going to the Chargers

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Will Sean Payton return in 2023? It’s currently a 50/50 proposition

    Former Saints coach Sean Payton has at least three teams interested in his services for 2023. So will he return in 2023? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Payton is a 50/50 proposition to return in 2023. If not this year, he’ll most likely be back next year. Payton has yet to have [more]

  • Colts trade up for QB Bryce Young in latest Draft Wire mock

    In Draft Wire's latest mock draft, the Colts moved up to No. 1 for QB Bryce Young.

  • 5 NFL teams need a head coach, Panthers become 4th to request Sean Payton interview

    Sean Payton is a popular candidate.

  • Appleton man in Milwaukee to photograph Mandarin duck, robbed at gunpoint at St. Francis Seminary

    Brent Balken was robbed at gunpoint in St. Francis after being in town to photograph the Mandarin duck.

  • Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks suffer their second straight loss to the Heat

    The Bucks finished a weeklong, four-game road trip with a 111-95 loss in Miami. Gabe Vincent had 27 points for the Heat. Milwaukee plays again Monday.

  • Ryan Neal: Seahawks hungry for next season, Geno Smith already in weight room

    According to safety Ryan Neal, quarterback Geno Smith was already back in the weight room this morning following Saturday's playoff loss to the 49ers.

  • Clarence Hill: 5 Things the Dallas Cowboys need to do to beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    The Cowboys have been fueled all season by the bitter taste of last season’s early playoff exit to the 49ers

  • Falcons focus on defense in Draft Wire’s new two-round mock

    #Falcons add Clemson EDGE, Syracuse CB in new Draft Wire's new two-round mock draft

  • Titans’ Caleb Farley remains ‘extremely optimistic’ about future

    Titans CB Caleb Farley quoted Bruce Lee when talking about his first two years in the NFL.

  • Jerry Jones pushes for sports betting in Texas

    Everything is bigger in Texas. Except for legal sports betting. Which is nonexistent. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently, appearing Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, made the case for Texas embracing something that most states have authorized, long ago. “Well, I think it’s really a thing that needs to be addressed at this time,” [more]

  • Broncos select Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison in 2023 NFL mock draft

    The Broncos could use a long-term right tackle to start across from Garett Bolles. Perhaps Anton Harrison could be the solution.

  • Hunter Biden asks court to block ‘estranged’ daughter from taking his surname

    Lunden Roberts claims Biden name will open up opportunities for their daughter

  • Joe Burrow calls Pat Surtain II the best CB in the league

    22-year-old Pat Surtain is the best corner in the NFL according to Joe Burrow

  • Does Chargers' collapse mean changes are coming in Los Angeles? | Opinion

    The Chargers underachieved this season, highlighted by blowing a 27-0 lead to Jaguars in wild card game. Is it time for big changes?

  • Commanders land raw, talented passer in new mock draft

    This would give Washington two talented young passers.

  • CFL star QB Nathan Rourke to sign with Jaguars

    The former BC Lions quarterback visited 12 NFL teams before choosing to sign with the Jaguars.

  • Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mln penalty

    STORY: A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's real estate company to pay a $1.61 million criminal penalty after it was convicted of a 15-year-scheme to defraud tax authorities, the maximum possible penalty under state law.Friday's sentence comes after jurors last month found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges.At the four-week trial, prosecutors accused Trump's company of paying for executives' personal expenses such as rent and car leases without reporting them as income, and pretended that Christmas bonuses were non-employee compensation.EPNER: “Well, the sentence was the maximum that could be imposed. It comes as no surprise since everybody expected that this is what would be imposed." Legal analysts said that after a jury found the company guilty on all counts, there was little question the firm would face a significant penalty.While the fine - less than two million dollars - may not seem like much, the verdict could prove problematic for the Trump Organization.Attorney Mitchell Epner:“I think that it is possible that it will impact the ability to do business, because it will be a problem for lenders, to the extent that the Trump Organization wants to borrow money to do business. And it's possible that it will interfere with the Trump Organization's ability to do business with the federal government. As far as the Trump Organization's ability to move forward as a financial matter, unless the whole thing is a shell game and there's no, there there, $1.6 million shouldn't be a meaningful difference for them.”Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the case, is still conducting a criminal probe into Trump's business practices.Earlier this week, Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump's family for a half-century and was the company's former chief financial officer, was sentenced to five months in jail after he testified as the prosecution's star witness.This case has long been a thorn in the side of the Republican former president, who is once again seeking the White House. Trump called the charges part of a witch hunt by Democrats who dislike him and his politics.One of the defense lawyers said Trump's company plans to appeal.Trump also faces a $250 million civil lawsuit by state Attorney General Letitia James accusing him and his adult children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric of inflating his net worth and his company's asset values to save on loans and insurance.Trump faces several other legal woes, including probes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House and efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

  • Report: Titans request interview with Matt Nagy for OC job

    Former Bears head coach Matt Nagy is drawing interest around the NFL once again.

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win playoff game?

    Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most intriguing games of the NFL wild-card playoff round.

  • Brandon Staley’s shortcomings all too obvious in Chargers’ wild-card collapse

    Brandon Staley is a great defensive mind. But he has things to learn as a head coach, and the Chargers' wild-card collapse showed them all.