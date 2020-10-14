Panthers enter ‘intensive protocol’ after Falcons player tests positive for COVID-19

Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and has been placed on the team’s COVID/reserve list. Since the Panthers just faced Atlanta on Sunday, it’s possible that Davidson exposed Carolina’s players to the virus.

As a precaution, the team has entered the NFL’s “intensive protocol” following Davidson’s positive test.

The Panthers have entered the NFL’s intensive protocol after Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As of Wednesday morning, Carolina has not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making these precautionary measures. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 14, 2020





The players who are most vulnerable could be Carolina’s interior offensive linemen. Center Matt Paradis, left guard Chris Reed and right guard John Miller all may have been exposed to particles when they were lined up in close quarters across from Davidson. It’s impossible to say exactly who is at risk though, which is why it’s smart to take every positive test seriously.

This is yet another example of the dangers that NFL personnel are taking on by playing this season. It’s also a strong point against the worst-than-tone-deaf comments made by Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan following Tuesday night’s win over the Bills.





For the team’s official Twitter account to share this is obscene.

Despite what former NFL kicker and current idiot analyst Jay Feely said during last night’s broadcast, the Titans did not “overcome adversity” by not being able to practice and prepare for the Bills. Tennessee players willingly violated the league’s protocols and put the season at risk.

We don’t know if Davidson did the same or if he was just unlucky. Either way, the league needs to hammer the Titans organization and send a message that violating the COVID-19 rules is unacceptable.

