Panthers make Eli Apple official, waive a linebacker

The Panthers made the signing of cornerback Eli Apple official Friday, so they had to find a roster spot.

Per the league’s transaction wire, they waived linebacker Sione Teuhema.

They signed him last year after a tryout at rookie minicamp, after he played at Southeast Louisiana and had a stint in the AAF. He was on their practice squad all last season.

The Panthers had an urgent need for Apple, as their defensive makeover draft didn’t bring any cornerback help until the fourth round (Troy Pride). Apple will likely start opposite Donte Jackson in the back of a rebuilt defense.

