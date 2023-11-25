Panthers elevating Lamar Jackson, Chris Wormley for Week 12

With both Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson unlikely to suit up in Nashville tomorrow afternoon, the Carolina Panthers have called on a familiar name . . . sorta.

As first reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com on Saturday, the team has brought up cornerback (not quarterback) Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Chris Wormley from the practice squad. Both are standard elevations for their Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson will provide some depth as Horn (hamstring) and Henderson (concussion) have been ruled as doubtful for the contest. The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder, who may be in line to make his 2023 debut, signed to Carolina’s practice back on Sept. 12 after spending the summer with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The same could go for Wormley, who hasn’t played an NFL down since sustaining an ACL tear last season. A former third-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Wormley has recorded 142 combined tackles and 11.0 sacks over 80 career games.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire