Panthers elevate J.D. DiRenzo, AJ Parker for Week 17

For the first time in three weekends, the Carolina Panthers won’t be double-dipping into their practice squad for a pair of hog mollies.

As first reported by Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com on Saturday afternoon, the team is calling up guard J.D. DiRenzo and cornerback AJ Parker for their Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both are standard elevations.

DiRenzo had been brought up the previous two games alongside fellow guard Gabe Jackson, who was officially added to the active roster on Friday night. The undrafted rookie lined up for four offensive snaps in the Week 15 win over the Atlanta Falcons and for one in the Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Parker, who signed to the Panthers’ practice squad on Nov. 22, will be making his first trip up to the game day roster as the defense deals with injuries to corners Jaycee Horn (questionable) and Troy Hill (out). The 5-foot-11, 178-pound defender appeared in 16 games for the Detroit Lions between 2021 and 2022.

