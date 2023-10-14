Panthers elevate 2 players for Week 6 matchup vs. Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers are taking a pair of reinforcements with them to South Beach for Week 6.

As announced by the team this afternoon, safety Matthias Farley and offensive lineman Justin McCray have been brought up from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Both players now join this weekend’s roster as standard elevations.

Farley, as mentioned by head coach Frank Reich during yesterday’s post-practice presser, is expected to start in place of an injured Vonn Bell. Bell first popped up with a quadriceps issue on Thursday’s injury report and has been ruled out of the Week 6 contest.

A Charlotte, N.C. native, Farley came back home on Sept. 19—when the Panthers inked him to their practice squad. The 31-year-old has played seven NFL seasons with 18 starts over 100 career games.

McCray will provide some interior depth following last week’s neck injury to starting left guard Chandler Zavala. Zavala, who has been displaying “positive” signs in his recovery from what may just be a “really bad stinger,” was also ruled out of the contest.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire