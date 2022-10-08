Panthers elevate 2 players from practice squad for Week 5

Between the loss of Jeremy Chinn and the questionable status of Xavier Woods, the Carolina Panthers may be running particularly thin at the safety position in Week 5. So, they’ve called up a reinforcement.

On Saturday, the team elevated two players from its practice squad—one of whom being defensive back Marquise Blair.

Blair, a University of Utah product, was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder played in 22 games for Seattle before his release on Aug. 30.

He’d then be picked up by Carolina on Sept. 5 and added to their practice squad alongside receiver Preston Williams. Blair played in last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, recording one tackle over 14 special teams snaps.

While head coach Matt Rhule did tell reporters on Friday that he expects Woods to suit up against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, at least Blair gives the defense a bit of insurance heading into the outing.

Joining Blair in the call-up is wideout Derek Wright, who comes in following the hamstring injuries to Laviska Shenault Jr.

Related

The rise of Frankie Luvu proving to be a bright spot for Panthers Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. will be active in Week 5 vs. 49ers

List

Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire