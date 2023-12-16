Panthers elevate 2 offensive linemen for Week 15 matchup vs. Falcons

Given the wet and windy forecast for Charlotte, the winner inside the trenches at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday is likely to come out on top. So, the Carolina Panthers enlisted the help of some reinforcements.

As reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com on Saturday afternoon, the team has called up guards Gabe Jackson and J.D. DiRenzo for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Both are standard elevations from the practice squad.

Jackson, who was elevated for last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, is making his second trip up to the roster. The 32-year-old veteran was signed to Carolina’s practice squad back on Nov. 29.

DiRenzo is an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers University. He appeared in all three of the Panthers’ preseason contests, where he amassed 102 offensive snaps.

The Panthers are expected to start fellow undrafted Nash Jensen at right guard and Cade Mays at left guard. Last Sunday, Mays came on in relief of Justin McCray—who has since been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire