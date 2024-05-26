Panthers edge Falcons to reach title game

BENTON — Mason Bogan and Nate Dutkowski combined on a six-hitter on Saturday to lead the NorthWood baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Fairfield in the semifinals of the Class 3A Fairfield Sectional.

Bogan's stats were full of sixes, with six innings pitcher, allowing six hits and six walks, to go with six strikeouts. Dutkowski pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn a save.

Bogan also had two hits in the game, including a RBI double in the third. He scored the Panthers' second run on a ground out by Dutkowski.

Owen Garrison allowed just three hits and one earned run, but was a hard-luck losing pitcher for the Falcons.

NorthWood, now 16-14, will play West Noble (5-17) at 6 p.m. Monday for the title. The Panthers best West Noble 19-7 on April 8.

------------

NORTHWOOD 2, FAIRFIELD 1

NorthWood;002;000;0;—;2;3;1

Fairfield;000;010;0;—;1;6;2

Mason Bogan (W), Nate Dutkowski (7, S); Owen Garrison (L), Keegan Miller (7).

NorthWood: Hits: Bogan 2. 2B: Bogan.

Fairfield: Hits: Landon Miller 2. 2B: Hunter Kauffman.

Records: NorthWood 16-14, Fairfield 20-9.