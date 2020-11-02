Panthers DT Zach Kerr shares his philosophy: ‘Nobody cares, work harder’

Tim Weaver

Panthers defensive tackle Zach Kerr has become one of the team’s top under-the-radar free agent pickups in 2020. Kerr did not play Thursday night against the Falcons due to a toe injury. That said, when he’s been on the field Kerr has performed well, a welcome development especially after another season-ending shoulder injury for star DT Kawann Short.

Kerr has only played 39% of the team’s defensive snaps so far, but he has four quarterback hits and a pass breakup already. This morning, Kerr shared some profound thoughts on Twitter about his process and philosophy. His working mantra seems to be “nobody cares, work harder.”



It may not be a football reference. However, it’s the right frame of mind to have for Kerr and the Panthers going into Week 9. The team has opened as a 12-point underdog against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Hopefully Kerr will be back in the lineup.

Related

Panthers: Top-16 rated players by Pro Football Focus after Week 8