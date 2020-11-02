Panthers DT Zach Kerr shares his philosophy: ‘Nobody cares, work harder’

Panthers defensive tackle Zach Kerr has become one of the team’s top under-the-radar free agent pickups in 2020. Kerr did not play Thursday night against the Falcons due to a toe injury. That said, when he’s been on the field Kerr has performed well, a welcome development especially after another season-ending shoulder injury for star DT Kawann Short.

Kerr has only played 39% of the team’s defensive snaps so far, but he has four quarterback hits and a pass breakup already. This morning, Kerr shared some profound thoughts on Twitter about his process and philosophy. His working mantra seems to be “nobody cares, work harder.”

I try to stay out of bad moods by limiting what affects my mood and reminding myself “nobody cares work harder.” For any situation, this isn’t a football reference. This is about life. — Zachariah Kerr (@ZachKerr92) November 2, 2020





I say that because I always see the under dog story. But while the underdog goes through his process that gets his/her story told NOBODY cares. So why should you allow anything outside of your process to creep in and alter it? NOBODY CARES, WORK HARDER. — Zachariah Kerr (@ZachKerr92) November 2, 2020





It may not be a football reference. However, it’s the right frame of mind to have for Kerr and the Panthers going into Week 9. The team has opened as a 12-point underdog against the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Hopefully Kerr will be back in the lineup.

