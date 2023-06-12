Panthers DT Marquan McCall changes uniform number

Brian Burns isn’t the only Carolina Panthers player who’s ready for a new aesthetic in 2023.

As noted by team reporter Darin Gantt on Monday morning, defensive tackle Marquan McCall has also undergone a uniform number change. The second-year defender, formerly No. 78, is now No. 55.

McCall joined the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back on April 30, 2022. He played four years at the University of Kentucky prior—totaling 57 tackles (10.5 for a loss), 1.5 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-3, 345-pounder played in 16 games for Carolina during his rookie campaign. He recorded 15 tackles and a quarterback hit over 186 defensive snaps.

Taking up McCall’s old No. 78 will be fellow defensive lineman Jalen Carter, whom the team claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday. Carter, a Clemmons, N.C. native and University of North Carolina product, appeared in seven games this past season.

Additionally, running Tiyon Evans—who was also claimed on Thursday alongside Carter—will wear No. 39.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire