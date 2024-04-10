Panthers DT Derrick Brown asked if Brian Burns trade worried him

Derrick Brown had every right to question his status with the Carolina Panthers after last month’s trade of Brian Burns. But it seems like he never even had the chance to do so.

On Monday, Brown chatted with local reporters for the first time since signing his four-year, $96 million extension. Joe Person of The Athletic asked him if the team’s parting with his fellow standout defender raised any concerns about his standing in Carolina moving forward.

“I didn’t really know what was going on in the offseason,” Brown replied. “Kinda just stayed away from it. Let my agent handle it. I spent the offseason doing what I normally do—being a dad and training. So when the opportunity came about and the contract talks started, then I was excited and then it got done.”

While Brown was doing what we normally does, the Panthers shipped out Burns to the New York Giants. After failing to reach common ground with the organization on his long-term aspirations, the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher found what he was looking for in New York—agreeing to a five-year, $141 million pact.

This wasn’t the first time the Panthers traded a first-round pick either. Before Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver DJ Moore were also included in a couple of tough deals.

So, yeah, Brown very well could’ve been next.

But as far as what Brown was looking for, he’s obviously found it right here in Carolina.

