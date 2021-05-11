Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

Tim Tebow is back in the NFL after a long layoff commenting on college football and playing AAA. The twist is that the Jaguars are signing him as a tight end rather than a quarterback. Everything Tebow does is news, so everyone has an opinion.

While Tebow has made a living out of proving people wrong, his connection with Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer is clearly a huge factor, here. Meyer coached Tebow at Florida when he rose to fame by winning two national championships as their starting QB. Here’s what Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones had to say about the deal.

This Tebow deal just shows that personal relationships go further at this level then actual ability . — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) May 10, 2021

Right on the money.

While Jacksonville could use more help at tight end, there are still some good ones on the market and the idea that Tebow is more worthy of a roster spot than any of them is absurd on its face.

Signing Tebow feels motivated by a cynical instinct to sell tickets rather than putting the best team on the field. Naturally, that will rub a lot of players the wrong way.

Related