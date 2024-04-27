Panthers draft Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders with the 101st overall pick

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers had the first pick in the fourth round to kick off the third and final day of the draft.

With the 101st overall pick, the Panthers selected Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

He’s a two-time first-team all-Big 12 selection. In the last two seasons, he combined for 99 catches, 1,295 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He joins former Longhorn teammate running back Jonathan Brooks who the Panthers drafted in the second round.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.