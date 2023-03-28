Panthers to draft Stroud and Smith-Njigba?

NFL draft season is upon us and monitoring the rumors and potential landing spots for Ohio State Buckeyes is a full-time job. We have made it past the combine and the Ohio State Pro Day, with both events showcasing just how talented Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud, and Paris Johnson Jr. really are.

Now we have moved to the portion of the off-season where NFL teams are inviting players to visit and it has been reported that the Carolina Panthers are bringing Smith-Njigba in for a visit. Carolina recently traded for the number one pick and brought in a baker’s dozen front-office personnel to the Ohio State Pro Day.

The Panthers supposedly came away convinced Stroud was going to be the first selection, but now with the announcement of Smith-Njigba visiting the Carolina facilities, there are rumors circulating that the Panthers will move back into position trade Smith-Njigba after selecting Stroud first overall.

The Panthers are in deep rebuild mode and adding a franchise quarterback and bonafide number-one receiver, who already have a previous connection seems like a good start.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s change of direction is a thing of BEAUTY 😳 Njigba was taken out to dinner by the Giants the night before his Pro Day. Njigba also said that he has Top-30 visits scheduled with the Bears, Panthers, and Saints. The Buckeyes WR’s stock is on the RISE. pic.twitter.com/V3be7pbUGI — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 23, 2023

