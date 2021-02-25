Will Panthers draft a QB in 2021 NFL Draft?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Willie McGinest and LaDainian Tomlinson discuss whether it is a good move or bad move for the Carolina Panthers to draft a QB with the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories