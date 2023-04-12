Panthers draft picks 2023: Full list of Carolina’s selections for every round

After a tumultuous 2022 season which saw head coach Matt Rhule fired and three different starting quarterbacks used, the Panthers were active this offseason in starting a new chapter in Carolina. Originally given the ninth overall pick, Carolina pulled off a massive trade with the Bears to move up to first overall. This will be the second time in franchise history that Carolina has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after selecting Cam Newton in 2011.

Similar to selecting Newton in 2011, Carolina is expected to take a quarterback with the top pick this year. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker all started games for the Panthers last season and all three are no longer with the team. Entering the draft, the quarterbacks currently on Carolina’s roster are Andy Dalton, Matt Corral and Jacob Eason.

The top pick will be working with a brand new regime in Carolina. Former Colts head coach Frank Reich is now at the helm and has hired former Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero as the team’s new DC, with former Rams’ assistant head coach Thomas Brown taking over as the new offensive coordinator.

Carolina has six total picks in this year’s draft. Two of those picks (No. 93 and No. 132) were acquired from San Francisco in the Christian McCaffrey trade last season. The Panthers also received a second round pick from the 49ers in that trade, but packaged that pick to Chicago as part of the deal to move up to No. 1 overall.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see what picks the Panthers will have in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 1 (from CHI)

Round 2: No. 39

Round 3: No. 93 (from SF)

Round 4: No. 114

Round 4: No. 132 (from SF)

Round 5: No. 145

