Panthers draft Defensive Tackle from Miss State with 200th pick

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers have picked defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy as the 200th pick in the 6th round.

The Mississippi grad started all 12 games last year. He’s a sixth-year senior with 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in his collegiate career.

He will join DE A’Shawn Robinson, DE Derrick Brown, DT Shy Tuttle and DT Nick Thurman.

