Panthers draft cornerback from Washington State in the fifth round

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With the 157th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected cornerback Chau Smith-Wade from Washington State.

Smith-Wade racked up 103 tackles, 21 pass breakups and 3 interceptions while in college.

He’ll join a cornerback room that includes former Gamecock Jaycee Horn, who just had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers.

