Panthers down Bears 4-1, march into D10 semis

May 21—Saegertown relied on timely hitting and the arm of Division I pitcher Mikaila Obenrader to defeat Union City 4-1 in the District 10 Class 2A playoffs on Monday at Allegheny College.

Wasting no time, leadoff hitter Alyssa Arblaster hit a single to open the game for the Panthers in the bottom of the first. She stole second and reached third base on a passed ball. Obenrader showed off her prowess at the plate as well with a shot to the left field wall for an RBI double.

The Panthers added two runs to their lead in the third inning. Facing two outs with Natalie Halsey on third base and Kacie Mook on second, Obenrader was up to bat. Union City elected to intentionally walk the Canisius Commit and load the bases.

Sophomore Maddy Pratt answered with a hard-hit grounder to center field. It allowed Halsey to score and Mook to, just barely, slide safe into home plate.

"I'm really proud of a lot of kids who were in a lot of high-pressure situations," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. "Maddy Pratt came up big after an intentional walk, bases loaded, that's absolutely huge. We always talk about timely hitting and it showed up today. It's how you win games."

Union City got on the board in the fifth inning with an Alissa Leech RBI single, but the momentum was short-lived. In the bottom of the inning, Mook belted a solo home run over the left field wall to push the Panthers ahead 4-1.

"I really wanted to win against Union City," Mook said. "It's really nice this wasn't my last game."

Obenrader kept Union City's offense at bay the rest of the way. After a single to open the bottom of the seventh, Obenrader struck out three straight batters to close the game. She finished with 14 strike outs, five hits allowed and one walk.

Union City out-hit Saegertown 5-4 and had no errors to Saegertown's two. Obenrader, Pratt, Arblaster and Mook each had one hit.

"We talked about playing smart softball today and I think that was the key," Bowes said. "Making minor adjustments when we're hitting, making sure we're learning from every at bat and then making sure we're making good decisions when we're base running."

The win pushed the Panthers, the No. 3 seed in the bracket, to Wednesday's semifinal round. Saegertown will face Seneca, the No. 7 seed, at a time and place to be announced. Saegertown and Seneca faced off last season in the quarterfinals, which the Bobcats won 4-0.

------

Union City (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Leech 4-0-2-1, Zielinski 3-0-0-0, Cummings 3-0-0-0, Reynolds 3-0-1-0, Brown 3-0-1-0, Kent 0-0-0-0, Gregor 3-0-0-0, Tingley 3-1-1-0, Chapman 2-0-0-0, Williamson 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-1-5-1.

Saegertown (4)

(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-1-1-0, Mook 2-2-1-1, Obenrader 2-0-1-1, Pratt 3-0-1-2, Triola 2-0-0-0, Paris 2-0-0-0, McGill 3-0-0-0, Halsey 2-1-0-0, Brauen 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-4-4-4.

Union City 000 010 0 — 1 5 0

Saegertown 102 010 x — 4 4 2

BATTING

2B: S — Obenrader.

HR: S — Mook.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Gregor 7-4-4-4-2-3; S — Obenrader 7-5-1-1-14-1.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.