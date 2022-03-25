Panthers doing their homework on quarterback prospects in the draft

Sam Darnold is “in the lead” for the Panthers’ starting job mainly because P.J. Walker is the only other quarterback on the roster. But the team’s opening day starter may not be on the roster yet.

“I think we will look to add to the group,” General Manager Scott Fitterer said in a Friday press conference, via NFL Media. “That’s one emphasis going into this, whether it’s through the draft, trade, whatever it may be, we’re going to add to the room.”

Fitterer said the Panthers are leaving the door open for Cam Newton, but Newton got benched for Darnold last year, so the Panthers have been there, tried that already. Carolina doesn’t appear interested in either Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the Panthers are doing their homework on the quarterback prospects in the 2022 draft.

Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule were in Pittsburgh to watch Kenny Pickett ’s workout and in Lynchburg, Virginia, to watch Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Rhule also attended Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s pro day this week.

Carolina drafts sixth.

“I think all these guys are capable of being starters,” Fitterer said. “I think once you get them you develop a plan of how you want to deal with them. We’re starting that process now, ‘Hey, what can we do?’ Ideally, every quarterback, no matter what it would be, whoever it is, would sit a little while and learn. However, when it’s time it’s time, and they’ll let you know.”

