Panthers designating OT Cameron Erving to return from IR

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has seen plenty a left tackle during his 10 years under center with the organization. Now, as the final stretch of 2021 begins, he may be adding another name to that list.

As reported by team reporter Darin Gantt, the Panthers will be designating offensive lineman Cameron Erving for a return off the injured reserve. Erving will have 21 days of a practice window to work with before being officially reinstated to the active roster—if that is eventually the case.

The Panthers are designating left tackle Cameron Erving to return from IR. That starts the 21-day clock to activate him, and means he can practice this week. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 6, 2021

The seventh-year veteran was placed on the IR back on Nov. 8 following the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots. Erving sustained a calf injury that has kept him out of Carolina’s last three games.

As a result, the offense has started Dennis Daley—with a little relief help from rookie Brady Christensen in Week 11, on the blindside. That, obviously, has not been what you would call a perfect fix.

Erving is eligible to return starting with Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Related

Cameron Erving on fan criticism: 'People get a lot of this stuff confused'

Related

NFC South Week 13 review: Panthers leap from last to 2nd during bye

List