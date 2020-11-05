The Panthers hope to have running back Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup this week and they’ve opened the return window for another player on their injured reserve list.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was designated for return from injured reserve on Thursday. He’ll have 21 days to practice with the team before he has to be activated or shut down for the season.

The 2020 second-round pick can be activated at any point.

Gross-Matos hurt his ankle in Week Five against the Falcons. He had six tackles and a strip-sack of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on 78 snaps in four games. He also missed one game with a concussion.

Panthers designate Yetur Gross-Matos for return from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk