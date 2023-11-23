Advertisement

Panthers designate Yetur Gross-Matos for return from IR

The Panthers will be able to give thanks for the return to practice of an injured player on Thursday.

Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos has been designated for return from injured reserve. Safety Jeremy Chinn was designated for return on Wednesday, so the Panthers are getting healthier on defense.

The move opens a 21-day window for Gross-Matos to practice with the team. He must be activated before that window closes or he won't be able to return at all this season.

Gross-Matos had 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the first six games of the season. His career high for sacks in a season was 3.5, so Gross-Matos was making a good transition to the Panthers' 3-4 defense before his injury.